Del Monte Bubble Fruit Sour Apple Watermelon Apples & Popping Boba with Sweetened Juice Fruit Cups
Product Details
We've added popping boba to our tasty Fruit Cup snacks for an unexpected burst of flavor! Popular in bubble tea and frozen yogurt shops, popping boba burst and release a blast of fruit flavor when you bite them. Our juicy apples are grown in the best orchards, producing fruit that is sweet and succulent; it's a way to add a little sweetness to your day.
- Delicious bursting bubbles
- Convenient, easy-to-carry, plastic cups
- Easy-to-open, peel-off lids
- Perfect snacks for lunch boxes, after school, or sports practice
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Apples, Water, Boba (Water, Sugar, Modified Food Starch, Calcium Lactate, Citric Acid, Sodium Alginate, Xanthan Gum, Calcium Chloride, Carboxymethylcellulose), White Grape Juice (Water, White Grape Juice Concentrate), Sugar, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Carmine Color, Ascorbic Acid, Lemon Juice Concentrate.
Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Mustard and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
