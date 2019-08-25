Ingredients

Apples, Water, Boba (Water, Sugar, Modified Food Starch, Calcium Lactate, Citric Acid, Sodium Alginate, Xanthan Gum, Calcium Chloride, Carboxymethylcellulose), White Grape Juice (Water, White Grape Juice Concentrate), Sugar, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Carmine Color, Ascorbic Acid, Lemon Juice Concentrate.

Allergen Info

Not intentionally nor inherently included Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Mustard and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.