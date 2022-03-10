Del Monte® Cherry Mixed Fruit Snack Cups Family Pack
Product Details
Del Monte Cherry Flavored Mixed Fruit Fruit Cup Snacks are packed with delicious pieces of peaches, pears and cherries. These fruit cups contain fruit packed in 100% juice for a wholesome on the go snack. Each Del Monte mixed fruit cup contains one serving of fruit per USDA Nutrient Data and no artificial sweeteners or artificial flavors for a wholesome after school snack or on the go snack.
- One 12-Pack of Del Monte Cherry Flavored Mixed Fruit Cup Snacks in 100% Juice
- Enjoy delicious bite-sized peaches, pears and cherries in 100% real fruit juice for a tasty on the go snack
- These mixed fruit cups are packaged in convenient, individual cups
- Non-GMO* and contain no high-fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors or artificial sweeteners
- Packed in Non-BPA** fruit cups, these fruit Snacks are idea for lunch boxes, road trips or for on the go snacking
- *Ingredients of the types used in this product are not genetically modified
- **Packaging produced without the intentional addition of BPA
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Fruit [Peaches, Pears, Cherries (Cherries, Carmine Color)], White Grape Juice (Water, White Grape Juice Concentrate), Ascorbic Acid, Natural Flavor, Lemon Juice Concentrate.
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More