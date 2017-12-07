Del Monte® Diced Peaches in 100% Juice Fruit Cups Perspective: front
Del Monte® Diced Peaches in 100% Juice Fruit Cups
Del Monte® Diced Peaches in 100% Juice Fruit Cups
Del Monte® Diced Peaches in 100% Juice Fruit Cups
Del Monte® Diced Peaches in 100% Juice Fruit Cups
Del Monte® Diced Peaches in 100% Juice Fruit Cups
Del Monte® Diced Peaches in 100% Juice Fruit Cups

4 ct / 4 ozUPC: 0002400003409
Product Details

Del Monte® Diced Peaches Fruit Cup Snacks are packed with wholesome fruit in 100% real fruit juice for a snack you can feel good about. Each peach cup contains no artificial flavors or artificial sweeteners. Easily pack these fruit cups in a school lunchbox or pack them in a bag for some on the go fruit Snacks. Each fruit cup is Non-GMO* and comes in Non-BPA** packaging with an easy peel-off lid.

  • One 4-Pack of Del Monte® Diced Peaches Fruit Cup Snacks
  • Each individual peach fruit cup is Non-GMO* and packaged in 100% real fruit juice
  • Bite-sized peaches are packed in 100% juice and bursting with rich fruity flavor for a nourishing and convenient fruit snack
  • These Del Monte® diced peaches in 100% fruit juice contain no artificial flavors or artificial sweeteners and no high-fructose corn syrup
  • Easily pack a diced peaches cup in a school lunchbox for a tasty school snack or grab a few to take on a weekend trip for an on the go snack
  • *Ingredients of the types used in this product are not genetically modified
  • **Packaging produced without the intentional addition of BPA

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (113 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg0.43%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar13g
Protein0g
Calcium8mg0%
Iron0.2mg2%
Potassium77mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Peaches, White Grape Juice (Water, White Grape Juice Concentrate), Ascorbic Acid (To Protect Color), Lemon Juice Concentrate, Natural Flavors

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
