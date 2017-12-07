Del Monte® Diced Peaches in 100% Juice Fruit Cups
Product Details
Del Monte® Diced Peaches Fruit Cup Snacks are packed with wholesome fruit in 100% real fruit juice for a snack you can feel good about. Each peach cup contains no artificial flavors or artificial sweeteners. Easily pack these fruit cups in a school lunchbox or pack them in a bag for some on the go fruit Snacks. Each fruit cup is Non-GMO* and comes in Non-BPA** packaging with an easy peel-off lid.
- One 4-Pack of Del Monte® Diced Peaches Fruit Cup Snacks
- Each individual peach fruit cup is Non-GMO* and packaged in 100% real fruit juice
- Bite-sized peaches are packed in 100% juice and bursting with rich fruity flavor for a nourishing and convenient fruit snack
- These Del Monte® diced peaches in 100% fruit juice contain no artificial flavors or artificial sweeteners and no high-fructose corn syrup
- Easily pack a diced peaches cup in a school lunchbox for a tasty school snack or grab a few to take on a weekend trip for an on the go snack
- *Ingredients of the types used in this product are not genetically modified
- **Packaging produced without the intentional addition of BPA
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Peaches, White Grape Juice (Water, White Grape Juice Concentrate), Ascorbic Acid (To Protect Color), Lemon Juice Concentrate, Natural Flavors
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More