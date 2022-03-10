Del Monte Fruit & Chia Pears in Blackberry Fruit Cups
Product Details
Nourish Your Body
Del Monte Fruit & Chia is packed with luscious chunks of real fruit and wholesome chia seeds. With 800mg of omega-3 fatty acids, a good source of dietary fiber, and essential nutrients like vitamin C, it's the perfect soul-satisfying snack!
- Grab Some Goodness With Real Fruit & Wholesome Chia
- Good Source of Fiber
- 800mg Omega-3
- 1 Serving of Fruit
- Non-GMO
- Non-BPA
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Pears, Hydrated Chia Seeds (Water, Chia Seeds), Sugar, Citric Acid, Natural Flavor, Ascorbic Acid (To Protect Color), Carmine Color, Vegetable Extract (For Color)
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
