Del Monte Fruit & Chia Pears in Blackberry Fruit Cups

2 ct / 7 ozUPC: 0002400024425
Product Details

Nourish Your Body

Del Monte Fruit & Chia is packed with luscious chunks of real fruit and wholesome chia seeds. With 800mg of omega-3 fatty acids, a good source of dietary fiber, and essential nutrients like vitamin C, it's the perfect soul-satisfying snack!

  • Grab Some Goodness With Real Fruit & Wholesome Chia
  • Good Source of Fiber
  • 800mg Omega-3
  • 1 Serving of Fruit
  • Non-GMO
  • Non-BPA

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (198 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.21%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg0.22%
Total Carbohydrate28g10.18%
Dietary Fiber5g17.86%
Sugar21g
Protein2g
Calcium46mg4%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium68mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Pears, Hydrated Chia Seeds (Water, Chia Seeds), Sugar, Citric Acid, Natural Flavor, Ascorbic Acid (To Protect Color), Carmine Color, Vegetable Extract (For Color)

Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
