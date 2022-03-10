Del Monte® Fruit Cup Snacks No Sugar Added Family Pack Perspective: front
Del Monte® Fruit Cup Snacks No Sugar Added Family Pack

12 ctUPC: 0002400051115
Located in AISLE 8

Product Details

Del Monte Variety Pack Fruit Cup Snacks contain diced peaches, diced pears or mandarin oranges in easy-to-open individual Fruit Cup Snacks. The mixed fruit variety snacks are Non-GMO* and come in Non-BPA** packaging with easy peel-off lids for a tasty snack.

  • One 12-Pack of Del Monte Variety Pack Fruit Cup Snacks
  • Each individual Fruit Cup is Non-GMO* and packaged in sweetened water
  • Del Monte fruit cups contain no sugar added and are bursting with rich, fruity flavor for a nourishing and convenient snack
  • Enjoy the delicious taste of sweet peaches, succulent pear or mandarin orange slices with every spoonful
  • Bring the Fruit Cup Snacks Variety Pack for a weekend trip with the family, or pack some in a lunchbox for a tasty school snack
  • These Fruit Cup Snacks come in easy-to-open plastic containers with a peel-off lid for instant enjoyment
  • *Ingredients of the types used in this product are not genetically modified. **Packaging produced without the intentional addition of BPA.