Del Monte Fruit Naturals Cherry Mixed Fruit Cup
Del Monte Fruit Naturals Cherry Mixed Fruit Cup Perspective: back
Del Monte Fruit Naturals Cherry Mixed Fruit Cup Perspective: left
Del Monte Fruit Naturals Cherry Mixed Fruit Cup Perspective: right
Del Monte Fruit Naturals Cherry Mixed Fruit Cup Perspective: top
Del Monte Fruit Naturals Cherry Mixed Fruit Cup Perspective: bottom
Del Monte Fruit Naturals Cherry Mixed Fruit Cup

7 ozUPC: 0002400050786
Product Details

Del Monte Fruit Naturals Cherry Mixed Fruit. Great as a snack on the go. Produced to Del Monte high quality standards.

  • Packed at the peak of freshness
  • Cherry mixed fruit
  • Delicious mix of fruits
  • Rich Source of Vitamin C
  • Great as a snack on-the-go

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1container (198 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium25mg1.04%
Total Carbohydrate24g8%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar21g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.36mg2%
Potassium135mg3.86%
Vitamin A200Number of International Units4%
Vitamin C78mg130%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Fruit [Peaches, Pears, Cherries (Cherries, Carmine)], Water, Sugar, Citric Acid, Preservatives (Ascorbic Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Natural Flavor

Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
