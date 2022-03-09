Del Monte Fruit Naturals Cherry Mixed Fruit Cup
Product Details
Del Monte Fruit Naturals Cherry Mixed Fruit. Great as a snack on the go. Produced to Del Monte high quality standards.
- Packed at the peak of freshness
- Cherry mixed fruit
- Delicious mix of fruits
- Rich Source of Vitamin C
- Great as a snack on-the-go
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Fruit [Peaches, Pears, Cherries (Cherries, Carmine)], Water, Sugar, Citric Acid, Preservatives (Ascorbic Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Natural Flavor
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
