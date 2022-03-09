Del Monte Fruit Naturals Citrus Salad Fruit Cup
Product Details
Del Monte Fruit Naturals Citrus Fruit Salad. Great for smoothies, yogurts and more. Del Monte quality and freshness for wherever your day takes you.
- Packed at the peak of freshness
- Citrus Fruit Salad
- Delicious mix of fruits
- Rich Source of Vitamin C
- Great as a snack on-the-go
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Fruit (Grapefruit and Oranges), Water, Sugar, Preservatives, (Ascorbic Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Citric Acid
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More