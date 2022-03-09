Del Monte Fruit Naturals Citrus Salad Fruit Cup Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Del Monte Fruit Naturals Citrus Salad Fruit Cup Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Del Monte Fruit Naturals Citrus Salad Fruit Cup Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Del Monte Fruit Naturals Citrus Salad Fruit Cup

7 ozUPC: 0002400050799
Purchase Options
Located in PRODUCE

Product Details

Del Monte Fruit Naturals Citrus Fruit Salad. Great for smoothies, yogurts and more. Del Monte quality and freshness for wherever your day takes you.

  • Packed at the peak of freshness
  • Citrus Fruit Salad
  • Delicious mix of fruits
  • Rich Source of Vitamin C
  • Great as a snack on-the-go

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1container (198 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium15mg0.63%
Total Carbohydrate25g8.33%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar22g
Protein1g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium220mg6.29%
Vitamin A500Number of International Units10%
Vitamin C90mg150%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Fruit (Grapefruit and Oranges), Water, Sugar, Preservatives, (Ascorbic Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Citric Acid

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More