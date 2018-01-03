Del Monte Fruit Naturals No Sugar Added Red Grapefruit Fruit Cup
Product Details
Red grapefruit. 30% fewer calories. 60% less sugar. It all adds up to a tasty, healthy snack that's always easy to eat on-the-go. Chilling in the produce section.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Red Grapefruit, Water, Sorbitol, Preservatives (Ascorbic Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Sucralose, Citric Acid, Acesulfame Potassium
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
