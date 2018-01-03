Del Monte Fruit Naturals No Sugar Added Red Grapefruit Fruit Cup Perspective: front
Del Monte Fruit Naturals No Sugar Added Red Grapefruit Fruit Cup Perspective: back
Del Monte Fruit Naturals No Sugar Added Red Grapefruit Fruit Cup Perspective: left
Del Monte Fruit Naturals No Sugar Added Red Grapefruit Fruit Cup Perspective: right
Del Monte Fruit Naturals No Sugar Added Red Grapefruit Fruit Cup Perspective: top
Del Monte Fruit Naturals No Sugar Added Red Grapefruit Fruit Cup Perspective: bottom
Del Monte Fruit Naturals No Sugar Added Red Grapefruit Fruit Cup

6.5 ozUPC: 0002400050793
Located in PRODUCE

Product Details

Red grapefruit. 30% fewer calories. 60% less sugar. It all adds up to a tasty, healthy snack that's always easy to eat on-the-go. Chilling in the produce section.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1container (184 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate15g5%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar7g
Protein1g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium160mg4.57%
Vitamin A1000Number of International Units20%
Vitamin C72mg120%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Red Grapefruit, Water, Sorbitol, Preservatives (Ascorbic Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Sucralose, Citric Acid, Acesulfame Potassium

Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
