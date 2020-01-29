Hover to Zoom
Del Monte Fruit Naturals Yellow Cling Peach Chunks Fruit Cup
7 ozUPC: 0002400050787
Located in PRODUCE
Product Details
Del Monte Fruit Naturals Yellow Cling Peaches are great when used as a topping for yogurt and ice cream. Del Monte quality and freshness for wherever your day takes you.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1container (198 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg0.42%
Total Carbohydrate24g8%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar22g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.36mg2%
Potassium140mg4%
Vitamin A400Number of International Units8%
Vitamin C78mg130%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Peaches, Water, Sugar, Natural Flavor, Ascorbic Acid (Preservative), Citric Acid
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
