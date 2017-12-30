Del Monte Fruit Refreshers Grapefruit & Oranges in Pomegranate Fruit Water Fruit Cups
Product Details
DEL MONTE FRUIT REFRESHERS Grapefruit and Oranges FRUIT CUP Snacks are packed with delicious, wholesome fruit in pomegranate-flavored fruit water. Each DEL MONTE FRUIT CUP contains no artificial flavors or artificial sweeteners for a nourishing snack. Enjoy these fruit cups with lunch or as an on the go snack. Each FRUIT CUP is Non-GMO* and comes in Non-BPA** packaging with an easy peel-off lid.
- One 2-Pack of DEL MONTE FRUIT REFRESHERS Grapefruit and Oranges FRUIT CUP Snacks
- Each individual fruit snack and orange FRUIT CUP is non-GMO* and packaged in slightly sweetened fruit water
- Bite-sized grapefruit and orange segments are bursting with rich fruity flavor for a nourishing and convenient snack
- DEL MONTE FRUIT CUP Snacks contain no artificial flavors or artificial sweeteners and no high-fructose corn syrup
- Easily pack fruit Snacks in a school lunchbox for a tasty school snack or grab a few to take on a weekend trip with the family
- *Ingredients of the types used in this product are not genetically modified
- **Packaging produced without the intentional addition of BPA
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Fruit (Red and White Grapefruit, Oranges), Water, White Grape Juice (Water, White Grape Juice Concentrate), Sugar, Ascorbic Acid (To Protect Color), Carmine Color, Natural Flavor, Citric Acid.
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More