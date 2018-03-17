Del Monte No Sugar Added Diced Pears in Water Fruit Cups Perspective: front
Del Monte No Sugar Added Diced Pears in Water Fruit Cups
Del Monte No Sugar Added Diced Pears in Water Fruit Cups
Del Monte No Sugar Added Diced Pears in Water Fruit Cups
Del Monte No Sugar Added Diced Pears in Water Fruit Cups
Del Monte No Sugar Added Diced Pears in Water Fruit Cups
Del Monte No Sugar Added Diced Pears in Water Fruit Cups

4 ctUPC: 0002400050776
Product Details

Del Monte diced pears fruit cup snacks are packed with delicious, wholesome fruit and no added sugar. Each pear cup is packed with fruit in water that’s naturally sweetened. Enjoy these fruit cups with lunch or offer them as an after school snack. Each fruit cup comes with an easy peel-off lid.

  • One 4-Pack of Del Monte Diced Pears Fruit Cup Snacks
  • Each fruit cup is non-GMO* and packaged in naturally sweetened water for a delicious on the go snack
  • Contains no added sugar and are bursting with rich fruity flavor for nourishing and convenient fruit Snacks
  • Enjoy the delicious taste of juicy, no sugar added pears in naturally sweetened water
  • *Ingredients of the types used in this product are not genetically modified
  • **Packaging produced without the intentional addition of BPA

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (113 g)
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate8g2.91%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar6g
Protein0g
Calcium5mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium47mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Pears, Water, Natural Flavors, Ascorbic Acid (To Protect Color), Stevia Leaf Extract, Citric Acid

Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More