Del Monte® No Sugar Added Fruit Cup Snacks Variety Pack
Product Details
Del Monte Fruit Cup Snacks Family Pack is packed with diced peaches, cherry mixed fruit and mixed fruit in easy-to-open individual Fruit Cup snacks. Each Fruit Cup is Non-GMO* and comes in Non-BPA** packaging with an easy peel-off lid for a ready to eat snack. *Ingredients of the types used in this product are not genetically modified. **Packaging produced without the intentional addition of BPA.
- One 12-Pack of Del Monte Fruit Cup Snacks Family Pack
- Each individual fruit cocktail cup in the fruit cups variety pack is Non-GMO* and packaged in naturally sweetened water
- Del Monte fruit cups contain no sugar added and are bursting with rich, fruity flavor for a nourishing and convenient fruit snack
- Enjoy the delicious taste of peaches, pears, pineapple and cherries
- Bring a pack of Fruit Cup snacks for a weekend trip with the family, or pack some in a lunchbox for a tasty school snack
- These Fruit Cup snacks come in easy-to-open plastic containers with a peel-off lid for instant enjoyment
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
MIXED FRUIT - FRUIT (PEACHES, PEARS, PINEAPPLE), WATER, NATURAL FLAVORS, ASCORBIC ACID (TO PROTECT COLOR), STEVIA LEAF EXTRACT, CITRIC ACID.DICED PEACHES - FRUIT (PEACHES, PEARS, PINEAPPLE), WATER, NATURAL FLAVORS, ASCORBIC ACID (TO PROTECT COLOR), STEVIA LEAF EXTRACT, CITRIC ACID.CHERRY MIXED FRUIT - FRUIT [(PEACHES, PEARS, CHERRIES (CHERRIES, CARMINE COLOR)], WATER, NATURAL FLAVORS, ASCORBIC ACID (TO PROTECT COLOR), STEVIA LEAF EXTRACT, CITRIC ACID..
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More