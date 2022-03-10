Del Monte® No Sugar Added Fruit Cup Snacks Variety Pack Perspective: front
Del Monte® No Sugar Added Fruit Cup Snacks Variety Pack
Del Monte® No Sugar Added Fruit Cup Snacks Variety Pack
Del Monte® No Sugar Added Fruit Cup Snacks Variety Pack
Del Monte® No Sugar Added Fruit Cup Snacks Variety Pack
Del Monte® No Sugar Added Fruit Cup Snacks Variety Pack
12 ctUPC: 0002400024523
Product Details

Del Monte Fruit Cup Snacks Family Pack is packed with diced peaches, cherry mixed fruit and mixed fruit in easy-to-open individual Fruit Cup snacks. Each Fruit Cup is Non-GMO* and comes in Non-BPA** packaging with an easy peel-off lid for a ready to eat snack. *Ingredients of the types used in this product are not genetically modified. **Packaging produced without the intentional addition of BPA.

  • One 12-Pack of Del Monte Fruit Cup Snacks Family Pack
  • Each individual fruit cocktail cup in the fruit cups variety pack is Non-GMO* and packaged in naturally sweetened water
  • Del Monte fruit cups contain no sugar added and are bursting with rich, fruity flavor for a nourishing and convenient fruit snack
  • Enjoy the delicious taste of peaches, pears, pineapple and cherries
  • Bring a pack of Fruit Cup snacks for a weekend trip with the family, or pack some in a lunchbox for a tasty school snack
  • These Fruit Cup snacks come in easy-to-open plastic containers with a peel-off lid for instant enjoyment

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
12.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1 CUP
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg0%
Total Carbohydrate7g3%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar5g
Calcium5mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium61mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
MIXED FRUIT - FRUIT (PEACHES, PEARS, PINEAPPLE), WATER, NATURAL FLAVORS, ASCORBIC ACID (TO PROTECT COLOR), STEVIA LEAF EXTRACT, CITRIC ACID.DICED PEACHES - FRUIT (PEACHES, PEARS, PINEAPPLE), WATER, NATURAL FLAVORS, ASCORBIC ACID (TO PROTECT COLOR), STEVIA LEAF EXTRACT, CITRIC ACID.CHERRY MIXED FRUIT - FRUIT [(PEACHES, PEARS, CHERRIES (CHERRIES, CARMINE COLOR)], WATER, NATURAL FLAVORS, ASCORBIC ACID (TO PROTECT COLOR), STEVIA LEAF EXTRACT, CITRIC ACID..

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More