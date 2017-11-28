Del Monte No Sugar Added Mandarin Oranges Fruit Cups Perspective: front
4 ct / 4 ozUPC: 0002400036702
Product Details

A great source of Vitamin C at home or on-the-go, these bite-sized mandarin orange segments are packed fresh in water – with no sugar added.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (113 g)
Amount per serving
Calories35
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate8g2.91%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar6g
Protein1g
Calcium29mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Mandarin Oranges, Water, Natural Flavors, Ascorbic Acid (To Protect Color), Stevia Leaf Extract, Citric Acid, Methyl Cellulose.

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
