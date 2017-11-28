Del Monte No Sugar Added Mandarin Oranges Fruit Cups
Product Details
A great source of Vitamin C at home or on-the-go, these bite-sized mandarin orange segments are packed fresh in water – with no sugar added.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Mandarin Oranges, Water, Natural Flavors, Ascorbic Acid (To Protect Color), Stevia Leaf Extract, Citric Acid, Methyl Cellulose.
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
