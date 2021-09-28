Del Monte® Stay Well Grapefruit in Pomegranate Flavored Juice Fruit Cup Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Del Monte® Stay Well Grapefruit in Pomegranate Flavored Juice Fruit Cup Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Del Monte® Stay Well Grapefruit in Pomegranate Flavored Juice Fruit Cup Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Del Monte® Stay Well Grapefruit in Pomegranate Flavored Juice Fruit Cup Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Del Monte® Stay Well Grapefruit in Pomegranate Flavored Juice Fruit Cup

6 ozUPC: 0002400025267
Purchase Options
Located in PRODUCE

Product Details

Del Monte® Stay Well contains delicious grapefruit chunks in pomegranate flavored juice, infused with antioxidants and natural ingredients including elderberry extract and vitamin C, which are especially beneficial to a healthy lifestyle. With one full serving of fruit and no added sugar, these delicious fruit cups make smart snacking easy! Enjoy on the go, before a workout or for a quick and refreshing snack at home. Available in the refrigerated fruit section.

  • No artificial flavors or preservatives
  • Made with real fruit juice

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
1.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1 Cup
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar18g
Protein1g
Calcium28mg2%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
GRAPEFRUIT, WHITE GRAPE JUICE (WATER, WHITE GRAPE JUICE CONCENTRATE), LEMON JUICE (WATER, LEMON JUICE CONCENTRATE), POMEGRANATE JUICE (WATER, POMEGRANATE JUICE CONCENTRATE), WATER, ELDERBERRY EXTRACT, ASCORBIC ACID (VITAMIN C), NATURAL FLAVOR..

Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Mustard and its Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More