Del Monte® Stay Well Grapefruit in Pomegranate Flavored Juice Fruit Cup
Product Details
Del Monte® Stay Well contains delicious grapefruit chunks in pomegranate flavored juice, infused with antioxidants and natural ingredients including elderberry extract and vitamin C, which are especially beneficial to a healthy lifestyle. With one full serving of fruit and no added sugar, these delicious fruit cups make smart snacking easy! Enjoy on the go, before a workout or for a quick and refreshing snack at home. Available in the refrigerated fruit section.
- No artificial flavors or preservatives
- Made with real fruit juice
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
GRAPEFRUIT, WHITE GRAPE JUICE (WATER, WHITE GRAPE JUICE CONCENTRATE), LEMON JUICE (WATER, LEMON JUICE CONCENTRATE), POMEGRANATE JUICE (WATER, POMEGRANATE JUICE CONCENTRATE), WATER, ELDERBERRY EXTRACT, ASCORBIC ACID (VITAMIN C), NATURAL FLAVOR..
Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Mustard and its Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
