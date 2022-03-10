DeLallo Organic Whole-Wheat Pasta begins as hard durum wheat grown in Puglia, Italy. Premium grains are selected then expertly milled to create an authentic Italian pasta with a smooth semolina-like texture and a healthy whole-wheat goodness.

DeLallo's pasta is carefully crafted with traditional methods and generations of pasta-making experience. Each cut of pasta is formed with artisanal bronze plates to impart a coarse sauce-hugging texture. Pasta is then dried slowly at a low temperature to retain its fresh bread flavor and famous al dente bite.

Contains no additives or enriched flours.

A long cut most commonly known as "angel hair", capellini is a super thin pasta that requires a delicate sauce as to not overwhelm its shape.