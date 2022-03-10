Delallo Organic Whole Wheat Capellini Pasta No 01 Perspective: front
Delallo Organic Whole Wheat Capellini Pasta No 01

16 ozUPC: 0007236850851
DeLallo Organic Whole-Wheat Pasta begins as hard durum wheat grown in Puglia, Italy. Premium grains are selected then expertly milled to create an authentic Italian pasta with a smooth semolina-like texture and a healthy whole-wheat goodness.

DeLallo's pasta is carefully crafted with traditional methods and generations of pasta-making experience. Each cut of pasta is formed with artisanal bronze plates to impart a coarse sauce-hugging texture. Pasta is then dried slowly at a low temperature to retain its fresh bread flavor and famous al dente bite.

Contains no additives or enriched flours.

A long cut most commonly known as "angel hair", capellini is a super thin pasta that requires a delicate sauce as to not overwhelm its shape.

  • USDA Organic Whole Wheat Pasta
  • 100% Whole Grain
  • Cooks in 2 Minutes
  • Made in Italy
  • Kosher

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
8.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate43g14%
Dietary Fiber6g24%
Sugar1g
Protein6g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Whole Wheat Semolina .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
