DeLallo Organic Whole Wheat No 4 Spaghetti
Product Details
The art of making pasta begins with the selection of the organic whole wheat grain. We select only the finest Italian whole wheat that has been organically grown and harvested throughout Italy. The carefully milled organic whole wheat grain is the combined with cool filtered water and kneaded gently to an exact consistency which is then extruded into various shapes through bronze plates. These bronze plates are what give our pasta its unique coarse texture that allow the sauce and the pasta to adhere to one another, permitting their individual flavors to marry into a delectable palate. Delallo pasta follows artisan workmanship, which calls for the pasta to be dried slowly at low temperatures to retain nutrients and, most importantly its full flavor. The result of our labor is authentic 100% Organic Whole What Italian pasta made with integrity. Enjoy!
- DeLallo® Whole Wheat Spaghetti
- Organic Pasta #4
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Italian Organic Whole Durum Wheat
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
