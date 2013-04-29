DeLallo Organic Whole Wheat No 4 Spaghetti Perspective: front
DeLallo Organic Whole Wheat No 4 Spaghetti Perspective: back
DeLallo Organic Whole Wheat No 4 Spaghetti

16 ozUPC: 0007236850852
The art of making pasta begins with the selection of the organic whole wheat grain. We select only the finest Italian whole wheat that has been organically grown and harvested throughout Italy. The carefully milled organic whole wheat grain is the combined with cool filtered water and kneaded gently to an exact consistency which is then extruded into various shapes through bronze plates. These bronze plates are what give our pasta its unique coarse texture that allow the sauce and the pasta to adhere to one another, permitting their individual flavors to marry into a delectable palate. Delallo pasta follows artisan workmanship, which calls for the pasta to be dried slowly at low temperatures to retain nutrients and, most importantly its full flavor. The result of our labor is authentic 100% Organic Whole What Italian pasta made with integrity. Enjoy!

  • DeLallo® Whole Wheat Spaghetti
  • Organic Pasta #4

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2oz (56 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium25mg1.09%
Total Carbohydrate37g13.45%
Dietary Fiber4g14.29%
Sugar2g
Protein7g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron1.6mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Italian Organic Whole Durum Wheat

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

