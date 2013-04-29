This authentic Italian 100% whole wheat pasta begins in the durum wheat fields of Puglia Italy where climate and soil produce premium organic grain.

Expertly milled, whole wheat flour is finely ground for the texture of semolina while retaining all of its healthy, whole wheat goodness. The flour is kneaded slowly with cool spring water and extruded, using bronze plates. The unique, course surface that results will hug your favorite sauce and enhance the flavor of your dishes.