DeLallo Organic Whole Wheat Orzo No 65
Product Details
This authentic Italian 100% whole wheat pasta begins in the durum wheat fields of Puglia Italy where climate and soil produce premium organic grain.
Expertly milled, whole wheat flour is finely ground for the texture of semolina while retaining all of its healthy, whole wheat goodness. The flour is kneaded slowly with cool spring water and extruded, using bronze plates. The unique, course surface that results will hug your favorite sauce and enhance the flavor of your dishes.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Whole Wheat Semolina
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More