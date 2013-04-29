DeLallo Organic Whole Wheat Orzo No 65 Perspective: front
DeLallo Organic Whole Wheat Orzo No 65 Perspective: left
DeLallo Organic Whole Wheat Orzo No 65 Perspective: right
DeLallo Organic Whole Wheat Orzo No 65

16 ozUPC: 0007236850892
Product Details

This authentic Italian 100% whole wheat pasta begins in the durum wheat fields of Puglia Italy where climate and soil produce premium organic grain.

Expertly milled, whole wheat flour is finely ground for the texture of semolina while retaining all of its healthy, whole wheat goodness. The flour is kneaded slowly with cool spring water and extruded, using bronze plates. The unique, course surface that results will hug your favorite sauce and enhance the flavor of your dishes.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2oz (56 g)
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2.31%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate40g13.33%
Dietary Fiber6g24%
Sugar1g
Protein6g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron2.7mg15%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Whole Wheat Semolina

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

Disclaimer
