DeLallo Organic Whole Wheat Pasta Shells No 91
16 ozUPC: 0007236850860
Product Details
Life is a day at the beach... or at least dinner can be that easy and satisfying when you bake up a casserole of our Organic Whole Wheat Shells. This medium sized pasta is made from organic durum wheat grown in Italy, where the hot summers bring the wheat to a flavorful perfection. Add a rich red tomato sauce and the harvest-time landscape is complete right there on your kitchen table.
- DeLallo Whole Wheat Shells
- Organic Pasta
- 16 ounce
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
6.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate43g14%
Dietary Fiber4g16%
Sugar2g
Protein6g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Wheat Durum Semolina Whole Organic
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More