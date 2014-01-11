DeLallo Orzo Gluten Free Pasta
Product Details
Made deep in the heart of Puglia, this gluten-free pasta begins as a delicate blend of corn and rice expertly milled to create flavorful authentic pasta with the perfect al dente bite.
Their facility is both a molino and pastificio (mill and pasta factory) dedicated solely to wheat-free products with no risk of cross contamination. They source only the highest quality of raw ingredients from Northern Italy for 100% Italian pasta rich with tradition and generations of pasta-making experience.
Their signature robust flavor and firm texture make Delallo the ultimate gluten-free substitute for traditional wheat pasta. Enjoy!
- Made In Italy
- Made with Corn and Rice
- Wheat Free
- Cook 11 Minutes
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Corn Flour , Rice Flour .
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More