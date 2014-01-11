Made deep in the heart of Puglia, this gluten-free pasta begins as a delicate blend of corn and rice expertly milled to create flavorful authentic pasta with the perfect al dente bite.

Their facility is both a molino and pastificio (mill and pasta factory) dedicated solely to wheat-free products with no risk of cross contamination. They source only the highest quality of raw ingredients from Northern Italy for 100% Italian pasta rich with tradition and generations of pasta-making experience.

Their signature robust flavor and firm texture make Delallo the ultimate gluten-free substitute for traditional wheat pasta. Enjoy!