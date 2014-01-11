DeLallo Orzo Gluten Free Pasta Perspective: front
DeLallo Orzo Gluten Free Pasta

12 ozUPC: 0007236855199
Product Details

Made deep in the heart of Puglia, this gluten-free pasta begins as a delicate blend of corn and rice expertly milled to create flavorful authentic pasta with the perfect al dente bite.

Their facility is both a molino and pastificio (mill and pasta factory) dedicated solely to wheat-free products with no risk of cross contamination. They source only the highest quality of raw ingredients from Northern Italy for 100% Italian pasta rich with tradition and generations of pasta-making experience.

Their signature robust flavor and firm texture make Delallo the ultimate gluten-free substitute for traditional wheat pasta. Enjoy!

  • Made In Italy
  • Made with Corn and Rice
  • Wheat Free
  • Cook 11 Minutes

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
6.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate44g15%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein3g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Corn Flour , Rice Flour .

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
