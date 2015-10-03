DeLallo Whole Grain Rice Fusilli No.27 Gluten Free Pasta
Product Details
Wheat-Free Pasta Rich with Italian Tradition
Made deep in the heart of Puglia, this gluten-free pasta begins as a delicate blend of corn and rice expertly milled to create flavorful authentic pasta with the perfect al dente bite.
The facility is both a molino and pastificio (mill and pasta factory) dedicated solely to wheat-free products with no risk of cross contamination. DeLallo sources only the highest quality of raw ingredients from Northern Italy for 100% Italian pasta-rich with tradition and generations of pasta-making experience.
The signature robust flavor and firm texture make DeLallo the ultimate gluten-free substitute for traditional wheat pasta. Enjoy!
Fusilli Made free of wheat, this Gluten-Free Fusilli is ready to bring a little fun to your kitchen creations. These springs are perfect for capturing both light & hearty sauces in their tight curves.
- Made In Italy
- Made Whole Grain Rice
- Wheat Free
- Gluten Free
- Cook in 6 Min.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Brown Rice Flour .
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Lactose.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More