Dellah Garam Masasla
7.2 ozUPC: 0085061900732
Located in AISLE 7
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25teaspoon (0.54 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium4mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Spices (Including Cinnamon, Cumin, Fennel, Coriander, Cardamom, Black Pepper, Clove & Nutmeg).
Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Mustard and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.