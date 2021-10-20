Hover to Zoom
Dellah Kitchen Caribbean Mango Habanero Sauce
13.5 ozUPC: 0085061900760
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 7
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium45mg1.96%
Total Carbohydrate6g2.18%
Sugar5g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Mango, Vinegar, Sugar, Onion, Carrot, Ginger, Garlic, Habanero, Salt, Spices
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More