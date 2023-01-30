Chianti is the most consumed wine in Italy, and interestingly, the most consumed Italian wine in the world. It is emblematic of what Italy means to the world of wine. This rich Chianti has bright cherry aromas and soft vanilla and berry fruit flavors. You are sure to notice the sweet and fruity flavors, soft acidity, soft tannins, and a long ripe cherry finish. Perfect for a pasta dinner!

1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine

Grapes produced in Italy

Gold Medal in the LA International Wine Competition

Pairs well with fresh pasta in tomato, basil, and oregano-based sauces

Flavors of soft vanilla and berries

