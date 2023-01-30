Chianti is the most consumed wine in Italy, and interestingly, the most consumed Italian wine in the world. It is emblematic of what Italy means to the world of wine. This rich reserve Chianti embodies flavors of oak and crisp acidity. You are sure to notice it is fresh and vibrant, rich with juicy blackberry and currants, and complemented by a soothing balance of spice, cherries, and floral notes. Pairs perfectly with your favorite wood-fired pizza!

1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine

Grapes produced in Italy

Gold Medal from the Beverage Tasting Institute

Pairs well with sausage risotto or wood-fired pizza

Flavors of oak and juicy blackberry

