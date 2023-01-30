Dellatorri Pinot Grigio White Wine Perspective: front
Dellatorri Pinot Grigio White Wine
Dellatorri Pinot Grigio White Wine
Dellatorri Pinot Grigio White Wine
Dellatorri Pinot Grigio White Wine
Dellatorri Pinot Grigio White Wine
Dellatorri Pinot Grigio White Wine

750 mLUPC: 0083972800081
Located in AISLE 2

Product Details

When pouring a glass of this crisp Pinot Grigio, expect a light-bodied, delicate white wine that is a natural pairing for light dishes such as appetizers, salads, or fish. It has citrus, grapefruit, and pear aromas. Rich fruitiness provides great structure and a long finish. Pair it with your favorite grilled seafood for an elevated experience.

  • 1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine
  • Grapes produced in Italy
  • Screw top makes it easy to grab on the go
  • Pairs well with fresh grilled seafood with a hint of lime
  • Flavors of citrus, grapefruit, and pear