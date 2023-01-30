Hover to Zoom
Dellatorri Pinot Grigio White Wine
750 mLUPC: 0083972800081
When pouring a glass of this crisp Pinot Grigio, expect a light-bodied, delicate white wine that is a natural pairing for light dishes such as appetizers, salads, or fish. It has citrus, grapefruit, and pear aromas. Rich fruitiness provides great structure and a long finish. Pair it with your favorite grilled seafood for an elevated experience.
- 1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine
- Grapes produced in Italy
- Screw top makes it easy to grab on the go
- Pairs well with fresh grilled seafood with a hint of lime
- Flavors of citrus, grapefruit, and pear