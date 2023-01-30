When pouring a glass of this crisp Pinot Grigio, expect a light-bodied, delicate white wine that is a natural pairing for light dishes such as appetizers, salads, or fish. It has citrus, grapefruit, and pear aromas. Rich fruitiness provides great structure and a long finish. Grab this larger-than-life bottle when hosting a party or holiday!

1 bottle= 10 glasses of wine- perfect for sharing

Grapes produced in Italy

Screw top makes it easy to grab on the go

Pairs well with fresh grilled seafood with a hint of lime

Flavors of citrus, grapefruit, and pear

