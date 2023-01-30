Dellatorri Sparkling Moscato White Wine Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Dellatorri Sparkling Moscato White Wine Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Dellatorri Sparkling Moscato White Wine Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Dellatorri Sparkling Moscato White Wine Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Dellatorri Sparkling Moscato White Wine Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Dellatorri Sparkling Moscato White Wine Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Dellatorri Sparkling Moscato White Wine

750 mLUPC: 0083972800683
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 2

Product Details

This Italian sparkling wine delivers floral aromas of white blossom and citrus. Flavors of peach and melon frame a delicate structure highlighting a subtly sweet, lingering finish. Pairs beautifully with grilled white peaches drizzled with honey. Pop, pour, and enjoy!

  • 1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine
  • Grapes produced in Italy
  • Award-winning wine
  • Pairs well with grilled white peaches drizzled with honey
  • Flavors of peach and melon