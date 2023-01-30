Hover to Zoom
Dellatorri Sparkling Moscato White Wine
750 mLUPC: 0083972800683
This Italian sparkling wine delivers floral aromas of white blossom and citrus. Flavors of peach and melon frame a delicate structure highlighting a subtly sweet, lingering finish. Pairs beautifully with grilled white peaches drizzled with honey. Pop, pour, and enjoy!
- 1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine
- Grapes produced in Italy
- Award-winning wine
- Pairs well with grilled white peaches drizzled with honey
- Flavors of peach and melon