Dellatorri Tuscan Red Blend Red Wine
This Italian Red Blend is deep in color with aromas of black currant and rich black cherry that elegantly interlace with subtle oak spice. A smooth, medium-bodied wine to pair with any Italian fare. Pairs perfectly with ragu pasta and sauteed vegetables. Pop, pour, and enjoy!
- 1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine
- Grapes produced in Italy IGT
- Award-winning wine
- Pairs well with ragu pasta and sauteed vegetables
- Flavors of black currant, black cherry, and warm spice