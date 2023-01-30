Dellatorri Tuscan Red Blend Red Wine Perspective: front
Dellatorri Tuscan Red Blend Red Wine
Dellatorri Tuscan Red Blend Red Wine Perspective: left
Dellatorri Tuscan Red Blend Red Wine Perspective: right
Dellatorri Tuscan Red Blend Red Wine Perspective: top
Dellatorri Tuscan Red Blend Red Wine Perspective: bottom
Dellatorri Tuscan Red Blend Red Wine

750 mL
AISLE 3

This Italian Red Blend is deep in color with aromas of black currant and rich black cherry that elegantly interlace with subtle oak spice. A smooth, medium-bodied wine to pair with any Italian fare. Pairs perfectly with ragu pasta and sauteed vegetables. Pop, pour, and enjoy!

  • 1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine
  • Grapes produced in Italy IGT
  • Award-winning wine
  • Pairs well with ragu pasta and sauteed vegetables
  • Flavors of black currant, black cherry, and warm spice