This Italian Red Blend is deep in color with aromas of black currant and rich black cherry that elegantly interlace with subtle oak spice. A smooth, medium-bodied wine to pair with any Italian fare. Pairs perfectly with ragu pasta and sauteed vegetables. Pop, pour, and enjoy!

1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine

Grapes produced in Italy IGT

Award-winning wine

Pairs well with ragu pasta and sauteed vegetables

Flavors of black currant, black cherry, and warm spice

