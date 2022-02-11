It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a "demon slayer" so that he can turn his sister back into a human and kill the demon that massacred his family. A sorrowful tale of siblings in which the fates of humans and demons intertwine… begins now!

Arena Battles, Spectacular skills of characters from the anime, including Tanjiro and Nezuko, head-to-head battle, locally and online. Take the sword of Tanjiro Kamado and become a Demon Slayer and turn his sister Nezuko back into a human.

Thrilling Boss Battles, Action and drama reach their peak in specially designed battles against powerful demons. Original Anime Voice Cast, The original English and Japanese casts of the anime return to bring their portrayals to the game.