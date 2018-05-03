Part of caring for your dog's health is helping him to maintain healthy teeth, and Purina DentaLife Daily Oral Care large adult dog treats help clean his teeth. The tasty chicken flavor keeps him excited about snack time, while the wholesome ingredients let you feel good about serving these treats to your dog. With a formula that's scientifically tested to reduce tartar buildup, these VOHC (Veterinary Oral Health Council) accepted treats help to deliver a breakthrough clean that's sure to keep you both smiling. The innovative design, which contains eight distinct ridges plus thousands of air pockets that produce a porous, chewy texture, cleans his teeth right down to the gumline. Featuring a large size designed with large dogs in mind, this Purina DentaLife variety is a smart choice for your big dog. Let him know you care about his teeth every time you reach for a pouch, and support his smile throughout a long, healthy life together.

Scientifically proven to have a 57% average reduction in tartar buildup, which helps freshen breath

Eight distinct ridges and a porous texture help clean hard-to-reach teeth down to the gumline

Innovative design with a chewy, porous texture

No artificial flavors or colors

Proudly produced in USA facilities

VOHC (Veterinary Oral Health Council) Accepted product

Ideal for large size (40+ lbs.) adult dogs