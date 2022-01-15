Hover to Zoom
Dentyne Fire Spicy Cinnamon Sugar Free Gum
9 pk / 16 ctUPC: 0001254609731
Product Details
Spicy cinnamon provides a bold burst of flavor.
9 packs Dentyne Fire Spicy Cinnamon Sugar Free Gum
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2 pieces (3g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
SORBITOL, GUM BASE, MALTITOL, NATURAL AND ARTIFICIAL FLAVOR, MANNITOL; LESS THAN 2% OF: ACACIA, ACESULFAME POTASSIUM, BHT (TO MAINTAIN FRESHNESS), BLUE 2 LAKE, CANDELILLA WAX, GLYCERIN, RED 40 LAKE, SOY LECITHIN, SUCRALOSE, TITANIUM DIOXIDE (COLOR). CONTAINS: SOY.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More