Dentyne Ice Peppermint Sugar Free Gum
Product Details
Dentyne Ice Peppermint Sugar Free Gum freshens your breath for up to 60 minutes, including 20 minutes of chew time, for a long-lasting feeling of clean. These small cubes of peppermint gum are just the right size for a quick refresher wherever you are. Keep this chewing gum in your car or desk so you’re always prepared to make a good impression. Small packages provide easy transport.
- Peppermint gum provides a cooling flavor
- Keep a pack or bag of gum in your car or desk for a quick breath freshener
- Sugarless gum with 35% fewer calories than sugared gum
- Flavored gum that freshens your breath for up to 60 minutes, including 20 minutes of chew time
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
SORBITOL, GUM BASE, MALTITOL, MANNITOL, ARTIFICIAL AND NATURAL FLAVORING; LESS THAN 2% OF: ACACIA, ACESULFAME POTASSIUM, ASPARTAME, BHT (TO MAINTAIN FRESHNESS), CANDELILLA WAX, GLYCERIN, SOY LECITHIN, SUCRALOSE, TITANIUM DIOXIDE (COLOR). PHENYLKETONURICS: CONTAINS PHENYLALANINE
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More