Dentyne Ice Peppermint Sugar Free Gum

9 ct / 16 pcUPC: 0001254609728
Product Details

Dentyne Ice Peppermint Sugar Free Gum freshens your breath for up to 60 minutes, including 20 minutes of chew time, for a long-lasting feeling of clean. These small cubes of peppermint gum are just the right size for a quick refresher wherever you are. Keep this chewing gum in your car or desk so you’re always prepared to make a good impression. Small packages provide easy transport.

  • Peppermint gum provides a cooling flavor
  • Keep a pack or bag of gum in your car or desk for a quick breath freshener
  • Sugarless gum with 35% fewer calories than sugared gum
  • Flavored gum that freshens your breath for up to 60 minutes, including 20 minutes of chew time

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2 pieces (3g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0g0%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
SORBITOL, GUM BASE, MALTITOL, MANNITOL, ARTIFICIAL AND NATURAL FLAVORING; LESS THAN 2% OF: ACACIA, ACESULFAME POTASSIUM, ASPARTAME, BHT (TO MAINTAIN FRESHNESS), CANDELILLA WAX, GLYCERIN, SOY LECITHIN, SUCRALOSE, TITANIUM DIOXIDE (COLOR). PHENYLKETONURICS: CONTAINS PHENYLALANINE

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
