Dentyne Ice Peppermint Sugar Free Gum
3 pk / 16 ctUPC: 0001254631257
Product Details
Dentyne Ice has a bold, icy flavor that keeps breath fresh for up to 40 minutes after chewing. With 35% fewer calories than sugared gum, Dentyne Ice is the smart way to stay fresh.
- Practice safe breath and get intense freshness with Dentyne Ice Sugar-Free Gum.
- Stay on top of your game with the taste of Peppermint Dentyne Ice.
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2piece (3 gram)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.67%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sorbitol, Gum Base, Maltitol, Mannitol, Artificial and Natural Flavoring, Less Than 2% of: Acacia, Acesulfame Potassium, Aspartame, BHT (To Maintain Freshness), Candelilla Wax, Glycerin, Soy Lecithin, Sucralose and Titanium Dioxide (Color)
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
