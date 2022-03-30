Ingredients

Sorbitol, Gum Base, Maltitol, Mannitol, Artificial and Natural Flavoring, Less Than 2% of: Acacia, Acesulfame Potassium, Aspartame, BHT (To Maintain Freshness), Candelilla Wax, Glycerin, Soy Lecithin, Sucralose and Titanium Dioxide (Color)

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More