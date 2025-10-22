Hover to Zoom
Depend FIT FLEX Adult Incontinence Underwear for Women
17 ctUPC: 0003600038531
Product Details
Extremely soft, yet strong, Depend for Women Incontinence Underwear keeps you protected from bladder leaks with DryShield Technology. Designed with the SureFit waistband to help keep it in place and form-fitting elastic strands to provide a discreet fit under clothing, unlike bulky adult diapers. Available in 5 waist sizes: S: (24-30"), M: (31-37"), L: (38-44"), XL: (45-54"), XXL: (55-64).
- Adult Incontinence Underwear with odor control is unscented, soft, quiet and breathable; blush color
- Material absorbs immediately, keeping you dry and protected from bladder leaks
- 17 disposable underwear; FSA/HSA-eligible in the U.S.