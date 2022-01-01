Extremely soft, yet strong, Depend®for Women Incontinence Underwear keeps you protected from bladder leaks with DryShield Technology. Designed with the SureFit waistband to help keep it in place and form-fitting elastic strands to provide a discreet fit under clothing, unlike bulky adult diapers. Available in 5 waist sizes: S: (24-30"), M: (31-37"), L: (38-44"), XL: (45-54"), XXL: (55-64").

Adult Incontinence Underwear with odor control is unscented, soft, quiet and breathable; blush color

Material absorbs immediately, keeping you dry and protected from bladder leaks

FSA/HSA-eligible in the US