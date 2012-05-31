Depend Silhouette Incontinence Underwear is made with our smoothest fabric ever, is sleek, feminine and discreet under clothing, unlike bulky adult diapers. The absorbent underwear provides Trusted Protection that locks away wetness and odors to help keep you protected from leaks so you can stay confident through the day. Underwear comes in three sizes – small (28-36” waist), medium (34-44” waist), large/extra-large (42-54” waist), and in a range of feminine colors – black, pink, teal, lavender, berry.

Maximum absorbency, instantly locks away odors and wetness

Pack contains 12 pink and black disposable underwear; FSA-eligible in the U.S.

Size L/XL incontinence underwear made with premium shapewear fabric for outstanding comfort and invisible protection - feels like real underwear