Depend® Silhouette™ Incontinence Underwear is made with our smoothest fabric ever andis sleek, feminine and discreet under clothing, unlike bulky adult diapers. Available in foursizes: Small (26-34), Medium (32-42), Large (40-52), Extra-Large (50-60).

Maximum absorbency, instantly locks away odors and wetness

Adult Incontinence Underwear made with premium shapewear fabric for outstanding comfort and invisible protection - feels like real underwear

FSA-eligible in the U.S.