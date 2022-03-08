Depend® Silhouette Maximum Absorbency Women’s Underwear - Size Large Perspective: front
Depend® Silhouette Maximum Absorbency Women's Underwear - Size Large
Depend® Silhouette Maximum Absorbency Women's Underwear - Size Large
Depend® Silhouette Maximum Absorbency Women's Underwear - Size Large
Depend® Silhouette Maximum Absorbency Women's Underwear - Size Large
Depend® Silhouette Maximum Absorbency Women’s Underwear - Size Large

12 ctUPC: 0003600054237
Product Details

Depend® Silhouette™ Incontinence Underwear is made with our smoothest fabric ever andis sleek, feminine and discreet under clothing, unlike bulky adult diapers. Available in foursizes: Small (26-34), Medium (32-42), Large (40-52), Extra-Large (50-60).

  • Maximum absorbency, instantly locks away odors and wetness
  • Adult Incontinence Underwear made with premium shapewear fabric for outstanding comfort and invisible protection - feels like real underwear
  • FSA-eligible in the U.S.