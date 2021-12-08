Dermoplast® First Aid Antiseptic & Pain Relief Spray Perspective: front
Dermoplast® First Aid Antiseptic & Pain Relief Spray Perspective: left
Dermoplast® First Aid Antiseptic & Pain Relief Spray Perspective: right
Dermoplast® First Aid Antiseptic & Pain Relief Spray

2.75 ozUPC: 0085140900724
Located in AISLE 30

Product Details

  • Provides fast relief of pain and itching from scrapes, minor cuts and burns
  • Maximum OTC strength of the pain relieving ingredient, benzocaine
  • Benzethonium chloride, an antibacterial ingredient, to help fight off infection
  • Aloe and vitamin E to moisturize the skin
  • No-touch spray application lessens pain to tender areas
  • Safe and effective for children ages 2 and older