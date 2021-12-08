Hover to Zoom
Dermoplast® First Aid Antiseptic & Pain Relief Spray
2.75 ozUPC: 0085140900724
Product Details
- Provides fast relief of pain and itching from scrapes, minor cuts and burns
- Maximum OTC strength of the pain relieving ingredient, benzocaine
- Benzethonium chloride, an antibacterial ingredient, to help fight off infection
- Aloe and vitamin E to moisturize the skin
- No-touch spray application lessens pain to tender areas
- Safe and effective for children ages 2 and older