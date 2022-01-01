These tinted charcoal pencils combine the beauty of charcoal with a gentle hint of color. When applied, the charcoal can be smudged and blended to achieve deep, rich tones.

Set colors include:Sand, Burnt Orange, Sunset Pink, Glowing Embers, Heather Mist, Burnt Embers, Lavender, Thistle, Bilberry, Elderberry, Mountain Blue, Ocean Deep, Slate, Forest Pine, Green Moss, Dark Moss, Driftwood, Peat, Burnt Earth, Natural, White, Charcoal Light, Charcoal Medium, and Charcoal Dark.