Keep your mouth healthy and your smile bright with Desert Essence Carrageenan Free toothpaste. Nurturing Aloe helps soothe while antioxidant White Tea, Ayurvedic Neem and a botanical blend of oils and extracts provide complete care for teeth and gums.

Australian Tea Tree Oil helps defend against sugar acids as Baking Soda and Sea Salt gently clean teeth. Cooling Peppermint keeps your breath fresh and clean.