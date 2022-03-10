Desert Essence Aloe & Tea Tree Oil Peppermint Toothpaste Perspective: front
Desert Essence Aloe & Tea Tree Oil Peppermint Toothpaste Perspective: right
Desert Essence Aloe & Tea Tree Oil Peppermint Toothpaste

6.25 ozUPC: 0071833433442
Keep your mouth healthy and your smile bright with Desert Essence Carrageenan Free toothpaste. Nurturing Aloe helps soothe while antioxidant White Tea, Ayurvedic Neem and a botanical blend of oils and extracts provide complete care for teeth and gums.

Australian Tea Tree Oil helps defend against sugar acids as Baking Soda and Sea Salt gently clean teeth. Cooling Peppermint keeps your breath fresh and clean.