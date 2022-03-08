This Fast absorbing, luxurious face oil helps balance skin''s dry and oily areas, leaving it more soft, supple, and radiant. Organic Jojoba Oil, closest to skin''s natural oils, helps to moisturize without clogging pores or leaving any residue. It naturally balances skin''s oil production to calm oily areas and moisturize dry ones. Rich in powerful antioxidants, Organic Pomegranate Oil helps protect skin from daily environmental stressors that can cause signs of aging.

The purchase of this product helps support Plan International USA''s Because I am A Girl Initiative to directly improve the lives of girls in the world''s poorest countries. 1% of gross wholesale sales on this product will be donated to support girls'' education programs.