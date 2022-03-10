Ingredients

Water [ Aqua ] , Glycerin [ Plant ] , Cocos Nucifera [ Coconut ] Oil , Cocos Nucifera [ Coconut ] Oil , Cocos Nucifera [ Coconut ] Extract , Hydrolyzed Soy Protein , Panthenol [ Pro-vitamin B5 ] , Simmondsia Chinensis [ Jojoba ] Seed Extract , Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice , Opuntia Vulgaris Extract [ Nopal Cactus ] , Yucca Schidigera Leaf/root/stem Extract [ Yucca , Cactus ] , Retinyl Palmitate , Vitamin A Palmitate , Tocopheryl Acetate [ Vitamin E Acetate ] , Decyl Glucoside [ Coconut ] , Cetrimonium Chloride [ Coconut Oil ] , Diglycerin , Polyquaternium-11 , Sodium Lauroyl Glutamate , Propanediol , Citric Acid , Polyglyceryl 4 Caprate , Sodium Phytate , Glucolactone , Sodium Benzoate , Fragrance [ Parfum ] , Benzyl Alcohol , Benzyl Benzoate , Coumarin , Limonene , Potassium Sorbate

Allergen Info

Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More