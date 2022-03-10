Desert Essence Coconut Hair Defrizzer
Product Details
A unique blend of four desert botanicals and Coconut Oil extracts help prevent and repair damage to hair, leaving hair smooth and healthy. This lightweight spray penetrates hair cuticles and conditions from within, protecting the surface of the hair against further damage. Jojoba Seed Extract conditions and adds shine.
- Moisturizes Hair and Restores Healthy Luster
- Leaves Hair Smooth and Soft
- Protects Hair Against Heat Styling Damage
- 100% Vegan
- Wheat, Gluten and Silicon Free
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water [ Aqua ] , Glycerin [ Plant ] , Cocos Nucifera [ Coconut ] Oil , Cocos Nucifera [ Coconut ] Oil , Cocos Nucifera [ Coconut ] Extract , Hydrolyzed Soy Protein , Panthenol [ Pro-vitamin B5 ] , Simmondsia Chinensis [ Jojoba ] Seed Extract , Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice , Opuntia Vulgaris Extract [ Nopal Cactus ] , Yucca Schidigera Leaf/root/stem Extract [ Yucca , Cactus ] , Retinyl Palmitate , Vitamin A Palmitate , Tocopheryl Acetate [ Vitamin E Acetate ] , Decyl Glucoside [ Coconut ] , Cetrimonium Chloride [ Coconut Oil ] , Diglycerin , Polyquaternium-11 , Sodium Lauroyl Glutamate , Propanediol , Citric Acid , Polyglyceryl 4 Caprate , Sodium Phytate , Glucolactone , Sodium Benzoate , Fragrance [ Parfum ] , Benzyl Alcohol , Benzyl Benzoate , Coumarin , Limonene , Potassium Sorbate
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More