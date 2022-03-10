Desert Essence Coconut Oil Mouthwash is a refreshing blend of Organic Virgin Coconut Oil and Mint Oils that provides complete care for teeth and gums. Organic Virgin Coconut Oil is widely used to help remove impurities from the mouth.* Australian Tea Tree Oil helps defend against sugar acids while Aloe, known for its soothing properties, helps support gum health. Experience the sweet burst of mint with Peppermint and Spearmint Oils to help keep your mouth feeling clean and extra fresh.

*When using Coconut Oil Toothpaste, Mouthwash, and Oil Pulling Rinse.