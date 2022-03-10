Inspired by the ancient Ayurvedic practice of oil-pulling, this signature blend provides a healthy solution to help support teeth and gums. This dual-phase formula consists of a rich layer of Organic Virgin Coconut, Organic Sesame, and Organic Sunflower Oils to help remove impurities, plus a layer of Australian Tea Tree, Wintergreen and Spearmint Oils to freshen your mouth. Use as needed for overall oral health to reduce buildup and brighten your smile.

With Coconut, Sesame & Sunflower Oils

Non-GMO

Vegan • No Animal Testing • Gluten Free