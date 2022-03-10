Desert Essence Coconut Oil Toothpaste Perspective: front
Desert Essence Coconut Oil Toothpaste

6.25 ozUPC: 0071833433408
Desert Essence Coconut Oil Toothpaste is a refreshing blend of oils and extracts that provides complete care for teeth and gums. Organic Virgin Coconut Oil is widely used to help remove impurities from the mouth.* Baking Soda and Sea Salt effectively but gently clean teeth while Zinc Citrate helps reduce buildup. Australian Tea Tree Oil helps defend against sugar acids. A fresh burst of mint provides a sweet fusion for complete oral health.

*When using Coconut Oil Toothpaste, Mouthwash and Oil Pulling Rinse.