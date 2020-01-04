Smooth and soften skin with the intense exfoliating Sea Salt Body Scrub. This salty treatment transforms into a creamy, low foaming lather so you can cleanse while buffing away dead skin cells. Sea Salt helps detoxify while Almond Meal and Walnut Shell naturally exfoliate to reveal softer, more radiant skin. A delicious end of Shea Butter, Sweet Almond and Jojoba Oils helps soften skin while Honey soothes and moisturizes.