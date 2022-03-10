Desert Essence Island Mango Had Body Lotion Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Desert Essence Island Mango Had Body Lotion

8 fl ozUPC: 0071833433776
Purchase Options

Product Details

Surrender yourself to the delightful scent of tropical Island Mango. Coconut Oil, Shea Butter, and Mango Seed Butter deeply moisturize skin, leaving it smooth and silky, while hints of Mango and Passion Flower captivate the senses.

  • Deeply Moisturizes Skin
  • Leaves Skin Feeling Smooth and Silky Without Oily Residue
  • Infused with Irresistible Natural Tropical Mango Scent
  • 100% Vegan / Wheat & Gluten Free