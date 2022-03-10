This nurturing GMO-free soap bar will gently cleanse skin, leaving you feeling fresh and smooth. Infused with Australian Eco-Harvest Tea Tree Oil and unique Bulgarian Lavender Oil, it helps lift the senses. Made using 100% sustainably harvested palm oil in compliance with the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) standards, this vegan and gluten-free soap is formulated with palm oil that is sustainably and responsibly grown and harvested, does not damage plant and animal biodiversity, the livelihood of local communities, or soil's productivity. Its beautiful outer wrapper is made from 100% recycled material.

Gently Cleanses As It Moisturizes

Bulgarian Lavender Oil and Aloe Vera Nurture Skin

Soothes Senses with Unique Lavender Scent

Certified Sustainable Palm Oil • RSPO

Gluten Free and Vegan

Paraben Free

Non-GMO