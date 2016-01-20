This unique combination of oils will work wonders for face, neck, and hands. Moringa, known as The Tree of Life, contains Vitamins A, B, C, & E and is rich in the fatty acids needed to fight skin fatigue. Moringa Seed Oil contains more antioxidants than any known plant and is considered by experts to be one of the greatest cosmetic oils ever discovered. Blended with Jojoba Oil, it helps enhance skin's texture and glow. Rose Hip Oil has remarkable skin-restorative properties due to its concentration of an Essential Fatty Acid called GLA which helps skin look and feel rejuvenated.

Helps Neutralize Effects of Environmental Stressors on Skin

Nutrient-Rich to Improve Skin's Texture and Glow

Formulated Especially to Nourish Face, Neck, and Hands

Non-GMO