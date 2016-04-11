Hover to Zoom
Desert Essence Natural Neem Tooth Paste
6.25 OZUPC: 0071833433410
Product Details
A powerful blend of Neem bark and leaf extracts, natural cleansers, and essential oils provides complete care for your teeth and gums. Neem, the Ayurvedic "toothbrush," is renowned for helping keep teeth and gums healthy. Zinc Citrate helps reduce plaque, while 100% pure Australian Tea Tree Oil fights sugar acids. The natural burst of pure Cinnamon, Peppermint, and Wild Mint Oils leaves breath refreshingly clean. For adults and supervised children 2+ years of age.
- Neem and Essential Oils Provide Complete Care for Teeth and Gums
- Australian Tea Tree Oil Helps Reduce Buildup
- Pure Cinnamon and Mint Oils Help Freshen Breath Naturally
- Cleans Teeth and Gums
- Freshens Breath
- With Baking Soda & Essential Oil of Mint
- Fluoride Free
- SLS Free
- Gluten Free
- Non-GMO