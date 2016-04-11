A powerful blend of Neem bark and leaf extracts, natural cleansers, and essential oils provides complete care for your teeth and gums. Neem, the Ayurvedic "toothbrush," is renowned for helping keep teeth and gums healthy. Zinc Citrate helps reduce plaque, while 100% pure Australian Tea Tree Oil fights sugar acids. The natural burst of pure Cinnamon, Peppermint, and Wild Mint Oils leaves breath refreshingly clean. For adults and supervised children 2+ years of age.

Neem and Essential Oils Provide Complete Care for Teeth and Gums

Australian Tea Tree Oil Helps Reduce Buildup

Pure Cinnamon and Mint Oils Help Freshen Breath Naturally

Cleans Teeth and Gums

Freshens Breath

With Baking Soda & Essential Oil of Mint

Fluoride Free

SLS Free

Gluten Free

Non-GMO